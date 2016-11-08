Larsen, DelBene sweep local House seat elections

Democrat incumbent Reps. Rick Larsen and Suzan DelBene again swept their races for the U.S. House 1st and 2nd Congressional Districts.
DelBene, who is finishing her second term, and Larsen, with his sixth term coming to a close, both are leading their races Tuesday for the districts that together cover most or part of Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, Island, San Juan and King counties.
DelBene, who was facing Republican challenger Robert Sutherland, had somewhat of a close call in the 1st District race, but led with 57 percent of the votes, while Sutherland stood at 43 percent, as of 9 p.m Tuesday.
Larsen, in the 2nd District, was leading with 65 percent of the votes while his challenger, Republican Marc Hennemann, was at 35 percent.
“I am excited to be back and Congress has work to do next Monday. There is work left to do on the environment, on transportation and continuing our support for veterans,” said Larsen as election results started rolling in.
Larsen has co-sponsored bills such as the Federal Aviation Administration Veteran Transition Improvement Act of 2016 that extends sick leave benefits for veterans hired within the FAA.
DelBene, an ex-Microsoft vice president, was first appointed to the post in 2012 when Gov. Jay Inslee resigned from the post to focus on his campaign for governor.
“I am extremely honored that the voters re-elected me to represent them in Congress again. The 1st District is an amazing and diverse district, and that, I believe, has made me a strong legislator because I have heard many points of view to help us make progress. Equality for Americans, making sure that everyone has access to equal opportunity and passing comprehensive immigration reform will be my priorities this term,” DelBene said.
