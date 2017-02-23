Inslee: State won’t enforce Trump’s ‘mean-spirited’ immigration policies

1:55 Sinkhole closes Lynden street Pause

0:58 Plows clear snowdrifts on Highway 9 north of Nooksack

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:36 White House says "everyone is agreed" upon conclusions regarding transgender bathrooms

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:34 Hundreds rescued from flooding near in San Jose area