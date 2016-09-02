Former Ferndale school board member arrested on suspicion of having child pornography

A former school district board member has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography, Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo said Friday, Sept. 2.
Stuart D. McKay, 67, of Ferndale, accessed “hundreds if not thousands” of photos showing children – including infants – doing sexually explicit things, Elfo said.
McKay was arrested at his home in the 4900 block of Sucia Drive on Thursday, Elfo said. He was booked into the Whatcom County Jail just after 8 p.m.
McKay was a contractor at the BP Cherry Point Refinery in Ferndale, Elfo said. The company, Elfo added, contacted the sheriff’s office in late June to report “suspicious activity” on the computer assigned to McKay. An investigation soon followed.
McKay abruptly resigned from his position on the school board at its June 28 meeting, according to a draft of the meeting’s minutes. The minutes do not give a reason for the resignation. A school district representative did not immediately return a message requesting comment Friday.
McKay was booked on five counts of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit behaviors, Elfo said. But, he added, there may be many more counts to come as detectives continue their investigation.
“This is a continuing investigation,” Elfo said. “We don’t know what we’ll uncover.”
McKay worked for Matrix Service, said Mike Abendhoff, a BP spokesman. The company provides a variety of construction and maintenance work for industrial companies, including turnaround projects at oil refineries. Abdendhoff said Friday that McKay’s “privileges at the refinery are revoked right now.”
A Matrix Service representative did not immediately return a message requesting comment Friday.
McKay is due to make his first appearance in Whatcom County Superior Court at 3 p.m. Friday.
This story will be updated.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
