She's suspected of selling drugs across the street from Ferndale's Central Elementary

A three-month investigation led to the arrest Wednesday of a 48-year-old Ferndale woman who was allegedly selling heroin from a house across the street from Ferndale's Central Elementary School.
Ferndale Police officers received information about the possible sale of illegal drugs from a house in the 5600 block of First Avenue and worked in conjunction with the Whatcom County Gang and Drug Task Force to investigate, according to a press release.
During the investigation, the task force made four undercover controlled purchases of what was suspected to be heroin, according to the release, including three at the residence on First Avenue. The Washington State Patrol lab confirmed that all the purchases were heroin, according to information provided by Whatcom County Sheriff's Office Chief Criminal Deputy Doug Chadwick.
On Wednesday, members of the gang and drug task force, the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office and the Ferndale Police served a search warrant and Pauline L Florindo was taken into custody.
During a search of the residence, detectives found numerous baggies of what was field tested and found to be heroin packaged for resale, according to the release. Police also found scales and notes about what was suspected to be previous and current drug sales.
In addition to the suspected heroin, the release said, small amounts of methamphetamine and prescription narcotics were found during the search. Chadwick said the drugs seized were 5.1 grams of heroin, one gram of methamphetamine, five pills of clonazepam and one oxycodone.
Florindo was arrested and booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of four counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a premises for drug trafficking. Florindo was still in jail as of Thursday afternoon, and the press release said a high bail was requested due to the proximity of the elementary school.
