This Bellingham dog daycare and training shop owner found a pile of what on her car?

The owner of a Bellingham dog training and daycare business got a foul start to her work week, according to a Facebook post, when she discovered a vandal reportedly dumped "over 100 (pounds) of dog feces" on her car sometime Sunday night.
According to the post on the Facebook page for Tails-A-Wagging, the incident occurred at Angela Lenz's home.
"The feces was a mixture of old and new, and had been collected for a while," the Facebook post said. "The size of the various fecal dropping varied, suggesting multiple dogs' waste had been collected."
The pile also included a Ziploc baggie with the word "Training" written on it, according to the post, as well as a ripped blue and white snowflake dog toy and some rocks.
The incident has been reported to the Bellingham Police Department, and a $500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest of the vandal, according to the post. Anybody with information is asked to contact the Bellingham Police Department or Tails-A-Wagging.
The police do not have information to release at this point, according to an email from Lt. Danette Beckley, as they seek to identify the suspect and their motive.
"Angi has been very accommodating to help with training relating to reading dogs' body language, etc," Beckley wrote.
Comments