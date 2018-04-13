Have you seen this man? He's wanted for murder and could be in Whatcom County

A man wanted in connection with a homicide in San Juan County is thought to be in Whatcom or Skagit county, according to a press release Friday from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.
Several law enforcement agencies are searching for Eric Arthur Kulp, 44, of Shaw Island. Kulp is wanted on a second-degree murder charge for the death of his wife, Abigail Finney, 38, according to the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office. Her body was found on Shaw Island April 5.
The San Juan County coroner, as well as an out-of-county medical examiner, have yet to determine a cause or manner of death for Finney, according to San Juan County Sheriff Ron Krebs.
Kulp was in Bellingham Saturday, April 7, and traveled to Glacier later that day. A deputy with the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office had stopped Kulp when he saw him walking east in the 6700 block of Mt. Baker Highway.
When the deputy checked a law-enforcement database to see whether Kulp had any outstanding warrants, however, there was no information indicating Kulp was wanted or being sought in connection to a crime.
The deputy later learned the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office was in the process of establishing probable cause for a murder charge, officials said.
Local residents also claimed to have seen Kulp on Sunday, April 8, and again Thursday, the sheriff's office said.
A Glacier resident told Whatcom sheriff’s deputies they saw Kulp on Glacier Creek Road in the area of Mt. Baker Rim, a private community with cabin rentals. A large search response involving deputies, canine units and a helicopter checked the foothills area Thursday, but Kulp wasn’t found.
Deputies also distributed flyers to local businesses with Kulp’s photo.
On Friday, sheriff’s deputies learned Kulp was helped by aid personnel in Skagit County near Marblemount. Both Skagit and Whatcom deputies have responded to the area and are currently searching for Kulp.
If you see Kulp, do not approach him and call 911 immediately, officials said.
Comments