Second man arrested in connection with shooting, stabbing at Motel 6

A second man has been arrested in connection with a March 8 stabbing and shooting at Motel 6.
John Raymond Vaughn, 36, was booked into Whatcom County Jail on Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree assault.
Vaughn was for a time in a medically induced coma after he was shot in the incident but had been recovering at St. Joseph hospital.
Ferndale police were sent to a shooting and stabbing at the Motel 6 at 5671 Riverside Drive minutes before 9 a.m. March 8.
Officers found three people — two men and one woman — near the front entrance.
The other suspect in the incident, 44-year-old Jason Matthew Riemland, was arrested March 9.
He has been charged with first-degree assault while armed with a firearm, according to Whatcom County Superior Court records.
Riemland sustained a gash to his left lower jaw area. He was treated at the hospital and released into custody.
