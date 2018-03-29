McClatchy
Second man arrested in connection with shooting, stabbing at Motel 6

By Kie Relyea

March 29, 2018 08:31 AM

Ferndale

A second man has been arrested in connection with a March 8 stabbing and shooting at Motel 6.

John Raymond Vaughn, 36, was booked into Whatcom County Jail on Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Vaughn was for a time in a medically induced coma after he was shot in the incident but had been recovering at St. Joseph hospital.

Ferndale police were sent to a shooting and stabbing at the Motel 6 at 5671 Riverside Drive minutes before 9 a.m. March 8.

Officers found three people — two men and one woman — near the front entrance.

The other suspect in the incident, 44-year-old Jason Matthew Riemland, was arrested March 9.

He has been charged with first-degree assault while armed with a firearm, according to Whatcom County Superior Court records.

Riemland sustained a gash to his left lower jaw area. He was treated at the hospital and released into custody.

This story will be updated.

