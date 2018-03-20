'He lives a life of sexual fantasy,' lawyer says. But this one ended in a sex sting.

Trial begins for first of 20 men arrested in State Patrol sex sting operation Pause

103 Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco

Video shows Bellingham officers struggling with homeless man who later died

Listen to dispatcher calls about man's in-custody death

He wouldn't get out of the way of the bus. Watch how police responded

46 How do police know what drug it is? They test in the field

He was a public defender. Now he may need a lawyer.

'Somebody died ... because of a fight they had with you. You're the one who has to live with that.'

Here is what McGlothern's victims said at his sentencing