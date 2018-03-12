Brewery feeling social media heat, but that’s not the only place there’s been fallout

Vandalism was reported early Saturday at Melvin Brewpub, an apparent backlash over a website post and admissions of an employee’s behavior that drew heavy criticism late last week from Bellingham residents, officials said.

A Melvin’s employee said Monday that he discovered the vandalism when he arrived for work about 8 a.m. Saturday at 2416 Meridian St. in the Fountain District.

It was reported to police about 3 p.m. Saturday, said Bellingham Police Lt. Don Almer.

“Graffiti had occurred overnight by unknown persons and was derogatory in nature towards the business,” Almer said.

Prep cook Darren Levreault said someone spray-painted vulgarities on the brewpub’s front windows and included the phase, “Go home to Wyoming.”

Parent company Melvin Brewing operates three brewpubs, including Bellingham and Jackson and Alpine, Wyoming.

Levreault said he immediately scraped and scrubbed the paint from the window and there was no permanent damage.

He said the vandal’s message didn’t specifically address the criticism that erupted Friday regarding language on Melvin’s corporate website and admissions of an employee’s inappropriate sexual behavior on the local pub’s Facebook page.

“A lot of us are emotionally shaken and kind of confused,” Levreault said. “I understand why it was done. We’re all kind of struck by it.”