Police won’t say who pulled the trigger, but man arrested in Bellingham faces charges

A man arrested in connection with a Sunday evening homicide in Mount Vernon has been charged in Skagit County Superior Court with first-degree attempted robbery.
Andres Sanchez-Segovia, 20, was charged Wednesday in relation to the death of 19-year-old Jose L. Zapata.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed in Skagit County Superior Court, Sanchez-Segovia and Zapata were part of a group of men who planned to rob a tattoo shop in the 2100 block of East College Way.
Documents don’t detail who shot Zapata or the circumstances leading up to his death, but earlier this week the Skagit County coroner ruled the death a homicide due to a gunshot wound to the head. Mount Vernon Police Lt. Greg Booth said earlier this week there may be two or three suspects, who may have been wearing masks.
Sanchez-Segovia was arrested early Monday morning at a residence in Bellingham and booked later that day into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for investigation of first-degree robbery and second-degree murder.
Sanchez-Segovia’s bail was set at $250,000, according to documents.
The investigation is ongoing, Booth said.
