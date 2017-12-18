Man arrested in Bellingham in connection to Skagit County death

Bellingham Police arrested a man Monday in connection with a shooting death the day before at a business complex in Mount Vernon, according to the Skagit Valley Herald.
Sanchez-Segovia Andres, 20, was arrested by Mount Vernon police at 2 a.m. Monday at an appartment at 3327 Northwest Ave. in Bellingham, and is being held at the Skagit County Jail on an investigative hold for first-degree robbery and murder, according to Skagit County Corrections.
Moujnt Vernon Police were called about 6:08 p.m. Sunday to a report of a gunshot victim in the hallway of abusiness complex in the 2100 block of East College Way, Lt. Greg Booth said.
Police found a man dead of a gunshot wound, Booth said. The victim’s name has not been released as of Monday night.
Acting on a tip, detectives eventually tracked the suspect to a home in Bellingham, where he was arrested, according to skagitbreakingnews.com. Booth said there may be two or three suspects, who may have been wearing masks.
“A lot of people we’re talking to didn’t see or hear anything,” Booth said. “We’re not quite exactly sure what we’re dealing with.”
Police believe the incident is isolated and there is no immediate danger to the public, Booth said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Vernon Police Department at 360-336-0632 or use the department's online tip line at mountvernonwa.gov/crimetip, or call Skagit 911 dispatch at 360-428-3211.
