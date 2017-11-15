WWU student sexually assaulted on campus

A Western Washington University student was assaulted on campus early Tuesday morning, officials said late Tuesday night.
University officials issued a campus wide alert via text message at 11:44 p.m. Tuesday about the attack, which was reported to police at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, more than 20 hours after the incident. A subsequent email described the attack, without naming the student.
No reason was immediately given for the delay in reporting.
University police said the woman told them that Tuesday just after midnight, she was crossing a street on campus when a man rushed up from behind, reached around her torso and grabbed her breasts.
