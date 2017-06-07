Kendall Elementary students in lockdown after police pursuit

Students at Kendall Elementary School were sheltered in place for hours Wednesday, when a police car chase ended with a driver ditching the vehicle next-door to the school.
A state trooper tried to pull over a driver for a seat belt violation at 10:07 a.m. on Kendall Highway, near Peaceful Valley, said Sgt. Keith Leary, of the Washington State Patrol. The southbound driver led police on a brief pursuit, and bailed from the car in the 7500 block of Eason Road, by a field south of the school.
State troopers and Whatcom County sheriff’s deputies could not find the man. He remained at-large hours later. The reason he fled remains unclear, though troopers suspect the car wasn’t registered to him. The car has been impounded as evidence.
A description of the man hasn’t been made public.
Law enforcement informed the school the wanted man could be within “very close proximity” to the elementary school of 430 students, said Ben Thomas, director of Finance and Operations for the Mount Baker School District.
School officials planned to keep doors locked, in shelter-in-place mode, for the rest of Wednesday. Calls went out to parents alerting them to the situation. Students will be dismissed at the usual time of 3:30 p.m., and buses will run on schedule.
This story will be updated.
