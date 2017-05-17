Lynden man arrested in Birch Bay hit and run death

A 37-year-old Lynden man has admitted killing a pedestrian whose body was found Monday morning in a ditch along Birch Bay-Lynden Road, authorities said Wednesday.

“Driver who struck pedestrian turned himself in last night,” the Washington State Patrol tweeted Wednesday morning.

Kenneth Lee Kelly was booked into jail at 10:16 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of hit and run accident causing death. He remained in custody Wednesday morning.

Authorities believe Joshua Karl Reynolds, 33, was walking east in the 3900 block of Birch Bay-Lynden Road when he was struck by a part of a passing truck.

Evidence suggests Reynolds was struck in the head by a vehicle’s passenger-side mirror while he walked east along the westbound side of the road, about 2 ½ miles east of Birch Bay, said Dr. Gary Goldfogel, the Whatcom County medical examiner. The severity of his injuries indicate that he was knocked unconscious on impact.

A memorial cross marks the spot, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, where a passerby found the body of Joshua Karl Reynolds, 33, Monday morning in a ditch on the north side of the 3900 block of Birch Bay-Lynden Road. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com

Kelly surrendered at a store in Burlington about 7:40 p.m., said state patrol Sgt. Mark Francis. Records show that Kelly has been arrested several times in the past.

Francis said Kelly called police from the store, and said he was the driver who hit the dead man.

“I don’t know any details as far as what he said” to dispatchers or troopers, Francis said, adding Kelly owned a blue Dodge Ram pickup, and that detectives had found evidence from a similar truck at the scene.

“(His) truck matches what we were looking for,” Francis said.

A passerby found the body in a deep ditch around 7:40 a.m. Monday, off the westbound side of the road. Reynolds’ body could have been in the ditch for days before he was discovered, Goldfogel said. State patrol detectives were trying to learn when he was last seen alive.

Court records show in recent years that Reynolds lived about 4 miles southwest of the crash scene.

Goldfogel said the truck likely was headed west, away from Interstate 5, and Reynolds probably was facing the truck when he was hit. The time of the collision remains unclear.

