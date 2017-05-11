Crime

May 11, 2017

Phoenix police: Bellingham man among three facing charges in 2014 homicide

PHOENIX

Authorities say three people, including a Bellingham man, are facing charges in connection with a homicide case in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say detectives in Washington state contacted them recently about an unreported killing.

They say Craig Michael Strong , 23, a suspect in custody in Washington on an unrelated charge recently admitted to being involved in a December 2014 homicide in Phoenix and provided a location for the victim’s remains.

Police found the remains and identified the victim as 54-year-old Darren Van Eaton.

They say 48-year-old George Reed and 24-year-old Teniqua Reed allegedly withdrew money from Van Eaton’s bank account tied to his Social Security disability benefits.

Police say the Reeds have been arrested on suspicion of fraudulent schemes, theft-control property and credit card theft.

Phoenix police are now trying to extradite Strong from Washington state. He pleaded guilty in Whatcom County in February to possession of a stolen firearm, second-degree theft and violating a domestic violence no-contact order. He’s serving a 13-month sentence at the Stafford Creek Corrections Center near Aberdeen.

