Motoryclist killed in crash near Ferndale

A motorcyclist died Monday afternoon in a crash just west of Ferndale, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The motorcycle crashed into a small tree around 3:30 p.m. on the west edge of the tree-lined Monument Lane in The Meadows, a new housing development of more than 150 homes under construction west of Horizon Middle School.

The red-and-black sport bike came to a rest by a large overturned stump, in a shallow pond south of Jessie Court. The rider appeared to have been thrown from the motorcycle.

The identity of the motorcyclist hadn’t been released as of Monday evening. State troopers are investigating the cause of the crash, said Trooper Travis Shearer.

