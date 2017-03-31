Bellingham robber beats 7-Eleven clerk unconscious over pack of Swisher Sweets, police say

A robber knocked out the clerk of a Bellingham 7-Eleven in a severe beating early Friday, sending the 65-year-old man to St. Joseph hospital, according to police.
The suspect remained at large Friday morning. Police said they know his name, however.
Officers received a silent holdup alarm at 5:12 a.m. from the mini-mart at 3209 Northwest Ave. Less than a minute later, a customer called 911 because the clerk had been knocked unconscious in an apparent robbery, said Lt. Don Almer.
Security footage showed the men got into an argument. The robber threw things from the counter at the clerk, and the clerk threw something – what appeared to be a plastic squeegee – at the man, Almer said. The man went behind the counter and beat the clerk unconscious, with fists, knees and the squeegee.
Police found the clerk semi-alert, with facial bruises and his eyes swollen shut. He was rushed to a Bellingham hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.
The assailant fled with a pack Swisher Sweets cigarillos, Almer said.
On Twitter police posted a photo of the suspect – a dark-skinned man in a dark oversized coat, with bluish white-striped Adidas shoes – around 8:30 a.m. No other security footage has been released.
Officers from the night shift recognized the man from a run-in hours earlier, for a liquor law violation, Almer said. Police declined to release his identity, for now.
If you see him, or know where he is, call 911.
