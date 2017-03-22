Bellingham cyclist dies in crash on Old Fairhaven Parkway

A Bellingham bicyclist died Wednesday morning after he collided with a pickup truck near Fairhaven, according to the Whatcom County medical examiner.
The cyclist, 51, collided with a pickup around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Old Fairhaven and 30th Street.
A passerby with medical training tried to revive the man, and within minutes he was rushed to St. Joseph hospital by paramedics, said Bellingham Fire Department Assistant Chief Bill Hewett.
The man did not survive. His identity is being withheld until family can be notified.
Few details about the crash have been released. The cause remains under investigation, Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley said Wednesday morning.
This story will be updated.
