Man shot by Bellingham police pulled knife on cop last year; BPD officer identified

0:23 Police investigate shooting in downtown Bellingham Pause

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

2:41 Family says they forgive driver who killed Everson man in 2014 crash

2:15 President Trump responds to Hawaii’s travel ban block

1:24 Irish musician Peadar MacMahon sings limericks for St. Patrick's Day

2:20 See how bad the storm damage was on Mount Baker Highway

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration

1:25 Group of citizens file paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen