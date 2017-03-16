Man shot by Bellingham police pulled knife on cop last year; BPD officer identified

Parts of the footage may be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.
A Whatcom County man who pulled a knife on a Bellingham police officer last year has been identified as the stabbing suspect who was shot and killed by police over the weekend.
Police believe Manuel Gonzalez, 28, stabbed a man in the neck on East Holly Street in a fight around 4:20 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses chased him a block north, as he lugged an overstuffed black plastic bag toward the downtown bus station.
On Thursday police identified the officer as Jeremiah Leland, who has served for three years with the BPD. The department also released four videos of the incident: two from citizens, one from a traffic camera, and one from Leland’s body-worn camera. The officer opens his door at the 25-second mark.
Leland confronted Gonzalez outside of Everyday Music, 115 E. Magnolia St., where he refused commands to drop the weapon, police said. Instead he charged at the officer, according to police.
Gonzalez postures at him.
“Don’t step any closer, I’ll kill you,” Leland shouts. “Drop the knife!”
The citizen video captures Gonzalez’s answer more clearly, with Gonzalez yelling at the officer to go ahead and shoot him.
Leland opens fire within 10 seconds of arrival. Leland fired four shots from his department-issued handgun, police said. No other officers fired.
The traffic camera shows Officer Leland backing up, but Gonzalez rushes at him, in the moment before he’s shot. They’re about the width of a parking space apart.
“Code 3, shots fired, Code 3,” Leland says.
Bellingham patrol officers wear Taser-brand cameras that capture audio and video when police hit “record,” and silent video of the preceding 30 seconds.
“Gonzalez did not comply with the verbal commands and advanced quickly toward Officer Leland,” Bellingham police said in the news release. “Officer Leland attempted to create distance between himself and Gonzalez by moving backward, but Gonzalez continued to move toward Officer Leland with the knife in an aggressive, threatening manner.”
Dr. Gary Goldfogel, the Whatcom County medical examiner said an autopsy showed three out of four rounds struck Gonzalez, in the neck and in the chest. The lethal round traveled downward through the neck, into the chest, causing massive internal and external bleeding. Three bullets were recovered from the body. Goldfogel said the shots were fired from a distance, “over several feet.”
Gonzalez bled to death at the scene.
"Although this is a tragic incident for our community and everyone involved, we are grateful that Officer Leland was not injured during the attack," Bellingham Police Chief Cliff Cook said in a statement. "While we are still trying to locate Mr. Gonzalez' next of kin, we will extend our condolences to his family."
The 20-year-old man who was stabbed continued to recover at St. Joseph hospital this week. His condition improved from serious to satisfactory by Tuesday, when a detective was able to interview him. Police said Thursday “his prognosis is good.”
Leland has worked as an officer with the Bellingham Police Department for three years.
Gonzalez’s recent history with local police is well documented in public records. Last year he threatened a Bellingham traffic cop with a folding knife when he was detained for shoplifting coconut water from Grocery Outlet, 1600 Ellis St.
Officer Henry Ortega had pulled over his police motorbike around 9:50 a.m. March 3, 2016, when he saw Gonzalez leaning against a building a block from the grocery store. He fit the shoplifter’s description. Once Ortega got close, Gonzalez reacted as if he might fight or run, police said at the time. So Ortega ordered him to face away with his hands behind his back. Gonzalez faced away, and moved his hand to the buckle of his pants. He pulled out a black-and-camouflage knife, and spun around in an “attack position,” charging papers say.
Ortega held Gonzalez at gunpoint and ordered him to drop the knife. He did, eventually, tossing it into the street.
Gonzalez pleaded guilty to second-degree assault. Charges of possessing meth were dropped. Court records say he had no known prior record. At a sentencing hearing, a judge told him because of the felony, he could no longer have guns.
“Yeah, but everybody has knives,” Gonzalez told Judge Ira Uhrig.
The judge reiterated that it was a ban on guns, not knives.
Gonzalez was released from jail Sept. 20. Two documents list his address as a Canadian-owned farm northeast of Lynden.
Over a three-day period in early November, police in Bellingham cited Gonzalez for misdemeanors in four separate cases: thefts, criminal trespassing, and assault. Officers took him to jail a few weeks later on warrants for missing court dates, outside of the Community Food Co-op on East Holly Street.
Gonzalez had no photo identification on him Sunday. The medical examiner verified his identity through fingerprints. A sheriff’s detective travelled to Texas in search of a family member to notify, but could not find next of kin this week. Gonzalez’s body was released to a local funeral home.
Police didn’t confirmed his name to media until late Thursday afternoon.
The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation of the shooting. All public information, however, has been released through the Bellingham Police Department, an arrangement that’s within the guidelines of the county’s Law Enforcement Multi-Agency Response Team, or LEMART, said Sheriff Bill Elfo.
City police are in charge of investigating the stabbing.
