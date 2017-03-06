Bellingham murder suspect made delusional comments after stabbing mom to death, police say

A Bellingham man made bizarre statements about being a werewolf after officers found his mother stabbed to death Sunday at her home in the Fairhaven neighborhood, according to police.
Sheaen Emmette Smith, 29, called 911 from his mother’s duplex around 2 p.m. across from a Fairhaven fire station, according to the Bellingham Police Department. Officers found Smith’s mother, Aurora Buol-Smith, inside the house dead from apparent stab wounds. She was 57.
Police found Smith in an upstairs bedroom. He told officers he stabbed his mother, and he went on to make “numerous” delusional comments about why he did it, according to police: He was a werewolf, and his mother was a vampire, he told police. Based on other statements, detectives suspect there was a sexual element to the murder, but police have declined to elaborate.
Inside the house police located the suspected murder weapon, a knife, with Smith’s help.
Smith was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder. He is scheduled to make a first appearance in court Monday afternoon.
In the meantime yellow crime scene tape had been taken down from around the duplex at 1520 McKenzie Ave. Buol-Smith was a licensed practical nurse since the early 1990s.
This story will be updated.
