Whatcom County Jail report for Feb. 24, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
FEB. 24, 2017
Roberto Aguilar, booked by the Washington State Patrol for first-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Eric M. Anderson-Connolly, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree assault, first-degree burglary and third-degree malicious mischief.
Danny Butterfield, booked by the Blaine Police Department for fourth-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief and first-degree vehicle prowling.
Adriel Flores, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Shiane Destinee Fredrick, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for drug possession.
Tyler Anthony Frye, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree assault.
Casey Alexander Georgeson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.
Craig Dwight Gifford, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a probation/parole violation.
Harvey Raymond Jefferson, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for first-degree assault.
Angelia Dawn McKay, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence and second-degree driving with a suspended license.
Chase Alexander Newman, booked by the Washington State Patrol for attempting to elude a police vehicle and first-degree negligent driving.
Jason Jeffrey Olsen, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for second-degree assault.
Kenneth Harvey Peltier, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violating a domestic-violence protection order.
Sheila Lynn Phair, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County and the Bellingham Police Department for obstructing, second-degree burglary and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Jillian Rae Robins, booked by the Lynden Police Department for driving under the influence.
Crystal Dawn Stoddard, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a controlled substance violation.
Chase David Taylor, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary, shoplifting and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
