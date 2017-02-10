Jury hung in Bellingham bistro owner’s serial rape case

A Superior Court judge declared a mistrial in a serial rape case Friday, as a jury could not reach a verdict after four women testified they were sexually assaulted by Jamison Rogayan.
Over a three-week trial, the women recounted how they were drunk, high, or both when Rogayan made unwanted sexual advances at his apartment on Chestnut Street.
Rogayan, 32, co-owned Cosmos Bistro, a restaurant on the bottom floor of the Herald Building, where he was known for his memorable upbeat personality.
On the witness stand he gave his side of the story:
▪ One of the encounters didn’t turn sexual;
▪ One didn’t happen the way a woman said it happened;
▪ Two other women seemed to consent.
A fifth accuser’s case was dismissed by Judge Charles Snyder mid-trial, when a woman testified Rogayan started having sex with her after she awoke in his bed.
A total of 10 women reported sexual assaults by Rogayan, but the statute of limitations expired in four cases, and one woman did not want to press charges.
The jury deliberated for four days before emerging into the courtroom around 4:20 p.m., with solemn deflated expressions, to tell the judge they could not reach a verdict on any of the remaining charges: three counts of second-degree rape, one count of indecent liberties, and one count of unlawful imprisonment.
Prosecutors plan to bring the case to trial again. A retrial date has been set for March 20.
“This is a strong case,” said Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Eric Richey. “I’m disappointed we couldn’t get to a verdict, but it’s something we will try again.”
In his closing argument Richey had argued that the women had no motive to lie when they told their stories to a courtroom full of strangers.
The defense attorney, Alexander Ransom, countered that they did have a motive: to support each other. After the allegations of rape surfaced on social media in September 2015, the women – who did not know each other beforehand – discussed their encounters with Rogayan on a secret Facebook page.
The defense saw that as evidence of witness collusion. The women testified it was a safe place for them to share their experiences and get support. Both sides agree it was hearing the other stories that compelled them to come forward to police.
Ransom declined to talk with a reporter after Snyder declared the mistrial.
