Woman dead in fire at Sudden Valley home, Whatcom County sheriff, medical examiner say

A woman is dead after a fire at a home along Horseshoe Circle early Saturday, said Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo and Dr. Gary Goldfogel, the county medical examiner.
The fire at 16 Horseshoe Circle happened at about 2 a.m., Elfo said. The woman was 50 years old, Elfo said. Her identity has not been released.
Other details about the fire were not immediately available, he added. Investigators were still working Saturday afternoon to determine the cause.
Goldfogel said an autopsy was scheduled for Saturday afternoon.
This story will be updated.
