Crime

February 4, 2017 1:34 PM

Woman dead in fire at Sudden Valley home, Whatcom County sheriff, medical examiner say

By Kyle Mittan

kmittan@bhamherald.com

Sudden Valley

A woman is dead after a fire at a home along Horseshoe Circle early Saturday, said Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo and Dr. Gary Goldfogel, the county medical examiner.

The fire at 16 Horseshoe Circle happened at about 2 a.m., Elfo said. The woman was 50 years old, Elfo said. Her identity has not been released.

Other details about the fire were not immediately available, he added. Investigators were still working Saturday afternoon to determine the cause.

Goldfogel said an autopsy was scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Theft of Lummi sculptures "has to stop"

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos