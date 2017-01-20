Third fire in 3 weeks destroys trailer at homeless camp on Lummi Reservation

A motor home was destroyed Friday in a fire at a homeless camp off Red River Road, the third fire in three weeks at a driveway on the Lummi Reservation.
Explosions and smoke were reported between the Silver Reef Casino and Sandy Point around 11:10 a.m., alongside a channel of the Nooksack River delta.
By the time two fire engines from District 17 could get to the driveway west of Hillaire Road, off North Red River, the 20-foot trailer had burned to its base. Chief Jim Petrie said it had already burned so thoroughly that he could not tell if it was an older or newer motor home.
No one was at the homeless camp Friday. No one was hurt. Firefighters remained on scene for a couple of hours putting out the flames.
Two weeks ago firefighters put out an unattended burn pile in 20-degree weather at the camp, the chief said.
And last week another trailer caught fire in the driveway, he said.
The cause of Friday’s fire remains under investigation.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
Comments