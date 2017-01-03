Canadians recover 68 pounds of meth in bust at Lynden border crossing

A commercial driver was arrested when he tried to smuggle 68 pounds of methamphetamine into Canada through the Lynden border crossing in December, the Canada Border Services Agency announced Tuesday.
The northbound driver had been taken into secondary inspection Dec. 11. Canadian border officers on the Aldergrove side of the crossing found a black suitcase in his vehicle, with 68 pounds of meth inside, according to a news release.
He was arrested and turned over to Langley Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
No other details about the bust have been released.
