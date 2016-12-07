Man shot near Acme, condition unknown, suspect on the loose

Authorities are seeking the gunman in a shooting about 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Saxon Road area of Acme, in the rural Mount Baker foothills.
Whatcom County Undersheriff Jeff Parks said Wednesday morning that the suspect is a man in his 20s, initially reported as wearing a bandanna. He was not identified.
The victim, a 27-year-old man, was taken to St. Joseph hospital with gunshot wounds to his head. Firefighters had to wait to treat the man until law enforcement officers could secure the scene, Parks said.
His condition is unknown.
Sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement officials searched into the night with dogs and aircraft as temperatures in the area dipped into the low 20s and a 20-mph breeze blew from the northeast.
A motive for the shooting was unknown.
Hundreds of postings on social media Tuesday night indicated that numerous law enforcement and fire department vehicles were in the area.
