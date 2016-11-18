Two arrested on suspicion of running prostitution business from Bellingham Foot Spa

Two operators of a local foot massage parlor were arrested Thursday on suspicion of running a prostitution business.
Xiaohua An and Yi Gao, who operate Bellingham Foot Spa, 177 Telegraph Road, were arrested Thursday night, Bellingham Police Lt. Bob Vander Yacht said Friday. Both were booked into the Whatcom County Jail Thursday on suspicion of promoting prostitution and leading organized crime.
The Bellingham and Ferndale police departments, the FBI, and investigators with the Department of Homeland Security began investigating the business in April after tips from the public, Vander Yacht said. The business employed at least five women at any given time, who typically worked up to 13 hours each day.
Police served warrants Wednesday at the business and a nearby home where the suspected trafficking victims were housed, Vander Yacht said. He did not immediately say how many victims were involved.
Investigators are still going through the evidence gathered at the business and home, Vander Yacht said, adding that more charges or arrests could come.
In many prostitution cases, victims have been recruited through promises of a job with a good wage, Vander Yacht said. They’re then oftentimes controlled by debt, threats and psychological manipulation, and cultural and language barriers make it difficult for victims to find help.
“A very difficult aspect of these investigations is that most of the time, the women, or men, do not see themselves as victims of human trafficking,” Vander Yacht said in a statement. “These exploited people are broken down over time to accept this way of living. Lack of self-identification does not mean they have not been trafficked.”
Police are working with private organizations to get the victims help, he said.
This story will be updated.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
