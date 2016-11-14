Whatcom County Jail report for Nov. 12-13

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
NOV. 12, 2016
Tanner David Boyd, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for residential burglary and third-degree theft.
Jennifer Ann Coppock, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a domestic violence protection order.
James Michael Discher, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Monaco Alexander Fairbanks, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Charles Harold Fife, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for no valid operator's license without other ID, failing to transfer title within 45 days, and failure to appear on a charge of bail jumping
Zachary Emil Johnson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree negligent driving, second-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Bounlouane Khongsakhone, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Douglas Arthur Lazinski, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Vitaliy Madyka, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Michael John Marin, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear on a charge of second-degree assault.
Angel Rae Rundell, booked by the Ferndale and Bellingham police departments for shoplifting, forgery and second-degree possession of stolen property.
William Douglas Ray Turberville, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a stolen vehicle.
James Royce Westermann, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Adam Charles White, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary, third-degree retail theft with extenuating circumstances and possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana.
Melissa Ann Whitemon, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
NOV. 13, 2016
Kevin Leo Barcus, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree malicious mischief.
Malcom Edward Brionez, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Wayne Richard Coluccio II, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree burglary, possessing an ID belonging to other and controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent.
Kane Richard Erholm Garvin, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled-substance violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear for fourth-degree assault.
Keith Andrew Jefferson, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless driving and driving under the influence.
Lisa Michelle Lozano, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for failure to appear on a charge of violation of a civil anti-harassment order.
Kianna Marroquin, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Gabriel Edward Staley, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for reckless driving.
