RCMP searching for man who ‘jumped’ Canadian border on motorcycle near Lynden

Canadian police are looking for a man who illegally crossed into Canada near the Aldergrove Border Crossing around 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, according to Langley Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
People were warned they might see a lot of police in the area of the Willowbrook mall while the Langley RCMP were looking for the man who “jumped” the border, according to a news release from RCMP.
A helicopter followed the suspect to the mall, and officers were searching for him inside, but the “latest information suggests the suspect is no longer in the mall,” according to RCMP.
The agency found the motorcycle that the man apparently used, and confirmed it was stolen from Abbotsford, said Cpl. Holly Largy, a spokeswoman with RCMP.
Around the same time the man crossed into Canada, a Lynden police officer was looking for the alleged border jumper, when another motorcyclist refused to stop for lights and sirens on Double Ditch Road, said Lynden Police Chief Jack Foster.
The man, Andrew P. Navis, 26, was arrested at gunpoint after about a two-minute chase that ended after he set down his bike at the south end of Double Ditch, according to Lynden police.
Navis faces charges of attempting to elude law enforcement and driving with a suspended license.
Canadian police initially reported that two men on two motorcycles tried to jump the border. However, Navis didn’t appear to be connected to the motorcyclist who fled into Canada, said Jason Givens, a spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
