Bellingham police searching for Peoples Bank robber

Bellingham police were searching for a man who robbed a Peoples Bank branch on Meridian Street on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Bank employees called police around 2:05 p.m. after the man slipped a note to a teller demanding cash, Bellingham police Lt. Bob Vander Yacht said in an email. He did not appear to have a weapon, Vander Yacht said.
The man was seen running south, in the direction of the Lovers store at 4179 Meridian St.
Officers were looking for a white man with a scruffy beard in his mid- to late-20s, wearing a long green trench coat, a camouflage baseball cap and blue jeans. Detectives were canvassing businesses in the area, Vander Yacht said at about 4:45 p.m., to see if anyone had seen the man or if businesses had useful surveillance footage.
This story will be updated.
