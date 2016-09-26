Fire destroys motorhome in Bellingham’s Birchwood neighborhood

A fire destroyed an RV behind a Bellingham home Monday afternoon, Sept. 26.
A neighbor, Cari Duffy, said she noticed white smoke drifting from a backyard at 3206 Cherrywood Ave. around 1 p.m.
Moments later an Itasca Cambria motorhome parked next to a storage shed behind the house erupted into flames with two or three loud explosions. A plume of black smoke could be seen from a few miles away in downtown Bellingham.
City firefighters knocked down the flames in about 10 minutes. The motorhome was a total loss. No one was hurt, and nearby structures had no significant damage, said Battalion Chief Cary Gustafson of the Bellingham Fire Department.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
A damage estimate wasn’t immediately available Monday, but newer models of the Itasca Cambria can sell in the range of $50,000 to $135,000.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
Comments