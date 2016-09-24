Two found dead in Bellingham home; police suspect cause is accident

A man and a woman were found dead in a home on 22nd Street on Saturday, Sept. 24, a Bellingham police spokesman said.
There are no indications of foul play, Bellingham Police Sgt. Ken Brown said, adding that police suspect the cause was accidental drug overdose.
Officers responded to 1413 22nd St. just before 3 p.m., Brown said. A man who was checking on the house for an acquaintance called to report the two bodies, telling police he did not know who they were.
It was unclear how the two got inside the house and what they were doing there, Brown said.
Three officers were processing the scene at the house by around 4 p.m. No other information was immediately released Saturday.
The case remains under investigation.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
