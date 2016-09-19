Whatcom County Jail report for Sept. 16-18

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
SEPT. 16, 2016
Justin Leon Brubaker, interfering with a report of domestic violence, third-degree malicious mischief, fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.
Luke Stanley Chandler, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for and controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent.
Tarria Kay Conger, booked by a bail-bonds company for possession of a legal drug without a prescription and failure to appear for violation of a no-contact order.
Rebecca Rose Dutchover, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for driving under the influence.
Raymond Kurt Edwards, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Matthew Gordon James, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a Schedule 1 narcotic and failure to appear for third-degree theft and fourth-degree assault.
Lisa Ann Larrabee, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree malicious mischief and felony harassment.
Jocari Jaseanne Lawrence, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Ann Marie Loeuy, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for hit and run accident causing injury.
Steven Christopher Patterson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department on a state Department of Corrections detainer and shoplifting.
Nathan Scott Rackliff, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the state Department of Corrections for a DOC detainer and controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent.
Scott Nikki Robinson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear for second-degree theft.
Bailey C. R. Slaughter, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for hit and run of unattended property and driving under the influence.
Robert John Spillum, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for second-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear for contempt of court.
Daniel Allen Starks, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for second-degree burglary and third-degree assault.
Jordan G. Starry, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Christine Marie Villa, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Christopher J. White, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault and interfering with a report of domestic violence.
Richard James Wilson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the state Department of Corrections for a DOC detainer, third-degree possession of stolen property, and taking a motor vehicle without permission.
SEPT. 17, 2016
Kyle Thomas Box, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and third-degree theft.
Justin Daniel Brim, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Lyle Duane Chatham Jr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for disorderly conduct and failure to appear for disorderly conduct.
Oliver Charles Colwell, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Feliciano Garcia Ruiz, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Kevin Keith Gates, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting and failure to appear for third-degree theft.
Annika Marie Hicks, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Bellingham Police Department for two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Bradley Leroy James, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Sumit Jha, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Timothy David Lautenbach, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree trafficking and possession of stolen property.
Daniel Patrick Meador, booked by the Bellingham Police Department on a state Department of Corrections detainer.
Wyatt Dylan Rogers, booked by District Court Probation for driving under the influence.
Jordan Ashley Schiffman, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Celestina Elizabeth Scott, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Jatinder Pal Singh, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for fourth-degree assault and first-degree assault with a knife.
Micheal Hoang Trinh, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on fugitive from justice warrants.
SEPT. 18, 2016
Andrew James Boyd, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and failure to appear for criminal trespass.
Derrick Brown, booked by the Washington State Patrol for carrying, exhibiting and drawing a weapon, second-degree assault with a firearm and drive-by shooting.
Pedro Castro Escobar, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Sarah R. Clark, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence and third-malicious mischief.
Erica Lynne Conner, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence and reckless endangerment.
Brandon Jon Dennis, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear for making a false statement.
Zachary Stephen Dupuie, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree assault.
Sandra Yanira Evangelista, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Jennifer Ann Evans, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Laura Mae Evans, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear for first- and second-degree criminal trespass.
Edgar Facundo Betancourt, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for reckless driving, aiming or discharging a firearm, and alien in possession of a firearm.
Michael Kevin Follett, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree arson and harassment.
Eduardo Pedro Hernandez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license, violation of a protection order, violation of a domestic-violence protection order, and two counts of operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Jamison Lee Heystek, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Germaine Little Eagle Martin, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Lummi Nation and Ferndale police departments for two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license, failure to appear, and failure to appear for a controlled-substance violation.
Mitchell Ray O'Donnell, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree abandonment of a dependent person and animal cruelty.
Jennifer Jane Perry, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Benjamin Burton Shelkey, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Darren Demar Thomas, booked by the Lynden Police Department for felony harassment, unlawful imprisonment, and second-degree assault.
Lilliana Marie Veliz, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for obstructing a police officer.
