Man shot in leg in apparent accident at Bellingham home, police say

An apparent accidental shooting left a man with a severe gunshot wound to his lower leg early Sunday in the Edgemoor neighborhood of Bellingham.
A woman, 24, reported she was in her bedroom showing a gun she keeps under her pillow to a friend, 26, around midnight at a home on the 500 block of Mulberry Road.
She told police she took the magazine out of the 9mm Canik pistol, put the magazine back in, and as she held the gun in her hand, a bullet fired, Bellingham police Lt. Mike Johnston said.
The round struck the man’s right leg above the ankle. He was rushed to St. Joseph hospital. Paramedics found an exit wound at the bottom of his heel.
The man corroborated the woman’s story. The gun was recovered by officers.
Police did not have an update on the man’s medical condition Monday.
Other details about how the gun went off remain under investigation. Police have not yet decided whether to recommend charges against the woman.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
Comments