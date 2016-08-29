Weekend fires damage unoccupied business, home in Bellingham

A pair of unrelated fires kept Bellingham firefighters busy just before their 8 a.m. shift change both mornings over the weekend.
No injuries were reported in either fire and both buildings – a home and a business – were unoccupied.
The fires were extinguished quickly, said Assistant Chief Bill Hewett of the Bellingham Fire Department.
About 7:40 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, fire spread from a dumpster to a paint shop in the industrial area at 3926 Irongate St. unit C, Hewett said. Flames from the outside extended into the building that’s home to Bellingham Pro Finishes, he said.
Damage was estimated at $50,000 and the cause of the fire was undetermined, he said.
About 7:40 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, fire was reported on the side of a house in the Puget neighborhood. Hewett said the cause of that fire also was undetermined, but that it started in landscaping bark near the garage of a three-story house at 133 44th St.
“It was pretty much contained by the first-in engine company,” Hewett said.
Damage was estimated at $5,000, and was limited to siding on the outside of the home, an unoccupied rental.
