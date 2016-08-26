Bellingham sets record high temperature; cooler weekend ahead

A heat wave that’s sweeping Western Washington broke a temperature record for Bellingham on Thursday, Aug. 25.
A high of 85 degrees was recorded at Bellingham International Airport in the late afternoon, breaking the mark of 83 set in 1958.
Another hot day was forecast Friday, Aug. 26, with temperatures likely in the mid-80s. Record high for Aug. 26 is 84, set in 2014.
Bellingham has been spared the worst of scorching heat that’s stretching across the entire Puget Sound region as a strong high-pressure system brings unseasonably warm weather. Heat advisories were issued elsewhere, including Seattle, where a high of 91 was recorded Thursday. It’s warmer inland, however, as Whatcom County areas such as Everson and Sumas saw highs in the low to mid-90s.
Forecasters say that will change overnight as winds shift to an onshore flow, bringing cooler ocean air. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be as much as 15 to 20 degrees cooler than Friday.
Still, a total burn ban remains in effect throughout Western Washington, including a ban on recreational fires, as the fire danger remains critical. Firefighters throughout Whatcom County have been dispatched to several brush fires daily over the past several weeks, and just Thursday, burning garbage sparked a brush fire that threatened a mobile home near Hinotes Corner.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
