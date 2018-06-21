Here's how a Whatcom County District judge ruled on the fine Sarbanand Farms must pay

A Whatcom County blueberry farm's fine assessed by the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries for missed rest breaks and late meals was cut in half Tuesday by Whatcom County District Judge Pro Tem Dave Cottingham.

The fine Sarbanand Farms must now pay to the state and county is $74,825, down from the original penalty of $149,650, according to a story by the Capital Press, an agriculture website.

“We’re disappointed in the court’s decision,” L&I spokesman Tim Church told the Capital Press. “Late meals and missed breaks are serious violations that affected hundreds of workers over several days.”





The fine was originally levied in February after an L&I investigation of conditions at Sarbanand Farms following the death of a 28-year-old migrant worker Honesto Silva Ibarra in August. An autopsy conducted by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office found that Ibarra's death wasn’t related to occupational issues at Sarbanand Farms, L&I said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

But the investigation showed workers missed their breaks or their meal periods were late.

“These violations are serious. Meal and rest breaks are especially important for farm workers,” Elizabeth Smith, assistant director of L&I’s Fraud Prevention and Labor Standards, said in a February statement. “It’s physical labor, and they often work long hours outside in the elements. They need regular breaks, and they’re required by law to get them.”

Sarbanand Farms, which is owned by California-based Munger Brothers, did not contest the infractions, according to a story by the Lynden Tribune, but instead disputed the amount of the $73,000 base fine.

“The people at Sarbanand Farms take seriously their responsibilities with respect to worker safety and well-being, so in cooperation with L&I, we have updated our meal and rest break policies to ensure continued compliance with all applicable laws and regulations," a Sarbanand spokesperson said in a statement to the Capital Press.

Sarbanand's representatives argued the fine on top of court and administrative costs was too high, according to the Tribune.

Judge Cottingham agreed, cutting the fine in half based on the employer's record keeping, according to the Tribune.

“The primary fact I’m relying on is that the employer’s own records are well kept,” Cottingham said, according to the Tribune. “Kept well enough that the department could determine that there had been a violation. I’m aware of the vast extent of bad employer record keeping that the department has to address with enormous ... burdens caused by absence of records.”

A group of area concerned residents and ministers gathered outside the Whatcom County Courthouse following the hearing, according to the Tribune, and some also took to social media to express their displeasure with the decision.