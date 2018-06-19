Here's what's causing all that black smoke north of the border with Canada

No, British Columbia is not on fire again this summer — at least not yet — but northern parts of Whatcom County may be seeing enough black smoke billowing up from north of the border to make them think it is.
Firefighters have responded to multiple structure fires in south Abbotsford, B.C., according to a story posted by The Abbotsford News.
According to the story, the Canadian fires are at Capt'n Crunch Auto Recyling on Vye Road about a mile and a half north of the Sumas Border Crossing.
Jeannette Martin post an aerial photo of the blaze from a WestJet flight on Twitter:
Abbotsford News reporter Vikki Hopes also posted video of the fire to her Twitter account:
