Did you feel that shaking just now?

A minor earthquake hit a Canadian island across the Strait of Georgia from Bellingham on Friday, officials reported.
There were no immediate reports of damage.
Friday's quake had a preliminary magnitude of 3.3, according to sensors at the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network at the University of Washington. It was measured at 2.9 by the U.S. Geological Survey.
Both agencies later revised magnitude to 3.2.
It struck at 10:09 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time, and was located on Samuel Island in the San Juan Islands — 12.5 miles south-southwest of Point Roberts.
Depth of the shaking was 36 miles.
Earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 to 5.4 are often felt, but generally do little damage, according to the USGS.
Some 30,000 quakes of that size are reported worldwide every year.
As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, some 43 people had reported their quake observations to the USGS Did You Feel It? citizen science page online.
