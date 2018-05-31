Shellfish harvest closure lifted for this Whatcom County beach

Biotoxin levels for shellfish at Drayton Harbor have dropped to the point that state health officials are lifting the closure for that area.
Unsafe biotoxin levels are still being detected for the molluscan shellfish including clams and oysters on other beaches in Northern Whatcom County, according to a news release from the Whatcom County Health Department. All other beaches from Sandy Point north to the Canadian border, including Point Roberts, remain closed.
The county health department will continue to collect samples each week to monitor biotoxin levels. A state website provides updated information on shellfish beach closures.
Shellfish sold in restaurants and retail markets have been tested before distribution and are safe to eat.
