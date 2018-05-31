Shellfish harvest closure lifted for this Whatcom County beach

If you love shellfish, make sure you're eating it safely Health officials urge people to check a biotoxin hotline before harvesting molluscan shellfish like clams, mussels and oysters anywhere in Washington state. A naturally occurring marine biotoxin can cause paralytic shellfish poisoning. Jim Donaldson ×

SHARE COPY LINK Health officials urge people to check a biotoxin hotline before harvesting molluscan shellfish like clams, mussels and oysters anywhere in Washington state. A naturally occurring marine biotoxin can cause paralytic shellfish poisoning. Jim Donaldson