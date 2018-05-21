He was a musician, a historian and a judge. Whatcom community will miss Ira Uhrig.

Before the start of every trial, Superior Court Judge Ira J. Uhrig gave what was known to local attorneys as his “Magna Carta” speech. It would start with King John, move through the history of the United States and end with the jury’s instructions for trial.

At hearings and meetings, he would celebrate holidays no one had heard of and would use little known events in history to illustrate his various points. On the 800th anniversary in 2015 of the Magna Carta’s signing, he gave the three other Superior Court Judges commemorative mugs, “a sign of his great respect for the rule of law and the legal system,” Presiding Superior Court Judge Deborra Garrett said.

They were just small ways he combined his love for history and law.

"He really was a scholar of history. You often learned something new in history talking with Judge Uhrig," Garrett said.

Uhrig died Monday from complications from cancer that he battled for several years. He was 61.

“Judge Uhrig was first and foremost a judge. It was an important calling to him, one that he took very seriously, as we all do. But he certainly was aware of the big responsibility and trust that the community places in judges and he worked hard to be worthy of that trust,” Garrett said.

Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Eric Richey, who has known and worked with Uhrig for nearly 25 years, said while the lawyers in the prosecutor’s office didn’t always agree with his rulings, they enjoyed practicing in front of him due to his fairness on the bench.

“He was always fair and always pleasant and treated everyone in the courtroom with respect,” Richey said. “We’ve lost a very bright and caring judicial officer and we’re all going to miss him. … He was a great judge and he was a good friend to all of us in the legal community. … It’s just sad for all of us.”

Judge Ira Uhrig in Whatcom Superior Count in Bellingham in 2009. He died Monday after battling cancer for several years. Staff The Bellingham Herald file

Uhrig served as a Superior Court Judge since 2004, and was previously a judge in Whatcom County District Court and the local magistrate with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. He was last elected in 2016 to a four year term in Superior Court.

Garrett said Uhrig’s experience as a District Court Judge and magistrate prepared him well for the job in Superior Court.

“He understood the importance of the judge conducting trial proceedings with dignity and professionalism and he prided himself on doing exactly that,” Garrett said. “Judge Uhrig was truly a servant of the legal system and the community. He believed very strongly in the rule of law.”

Outside of the legal system, Uhrig was known to be passionate about music, Scottish culture, and cowboys, among other things.

“He was a very talented musician. He was eccentric. He was interesting and interested in everybody,” Richey said.

Richey and Garrett said Uhrig played numerous musical instruments, including the bagpipes, which he played at Richey’s wedding 20 years ago.

Ira Uhrig, wearing a white, '30s-style cowboy hat, boots, and with a pocket watch chain dangling from his vest, looks over a gun in the late Ira Yeager's collection of 471 antique guns that were auctioned off in 2003 after being displayed at Yeager's Sporting Goods, the family business. Staff The Bellingham Herald file

This prompted Richey to attend a lawyer’s Halloween party several years ago dressed as Uhrig — complete in Uhrig’s cowboy boots, hat and judge’s robe.

“Everybody knew who I was dressed as,” Richey said.

Garrett said she attended several shows of Uhrig's. He was part of a five-piece band known as the Lost Highway Band, which included local attorney Ron Hardesty, and played music dedicated to classic country from the 1950s through 1970s with a Texas emphasis, according to a 2010 Bellingham Herald profile of Hardesty.

Uhrig, a fifth-generation Whatcom County resident, was also the grandson of Ira Yeager, who founded Yeager’s Sporting Goods in Bellingham in 1921.

“He loved life and found something to laugh about every day. We are going to miss him,” Richey said.

Funeral or memorial service information is not yet available.

This story will be updated.