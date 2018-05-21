Family and friends of snow rider missing since January receive 'closure'

The Bellingham Mountain Rescue Council reported Sunday on its Facebook page that it had recovered the body of a snow rider that had been missing since January.
"We're honored to have found closure last night for the friends/family of a snow rider missing since January. It's a tough job, but it's what we do," the post stated.
No information on the location of the body was included in the post.
An autopsy is planned for Tuesday morning, according to an email from Whatcom County Medical Examiner Dr. Gary Goldfogel, who added that he is working to definitively identify the body.
"We have recovered a body from the mountain and have a presumption to get us started," Dr. Goldfogel wrote.
This story will be updated.
