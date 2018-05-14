Small plane crashes into power pole near Everson

Law enforcement and fire crews responded to the scene of a northern Whatcom County plane crash Monday afternoon.
Shortly before 4 p.m., crews were called to the 6800 block of Goodwin Road near Everson for the report of a small airplane crash, according to emergency radio traffic.
A Cessna airplane struck a power pole with its wing while taxiing after it landed, impacting the power lines, according to Allen Kenitzer, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration. The aircraft was not in flight at the time, Kenitzer said.
Local authorities said only the pilot was on board, Kenitzer said. The plane en route to Bellingham from Paine Field in Everett, Kenitzer said.
He did not have an update on the pilot's condition, but according to emergency radio traffic, the pilot had a head injury but was conscious, breathing and out of the plane.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, Kenitzer said.
The plane was reported to be leaking fuel.
