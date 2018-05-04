Call it a 'Humpback Comeback' — here's how close the whales were spotted Thursday

SHARE COPY LINK A pod of five humpback whales was spotted Thursday, May 3 in Semiahmoo Bay. They were feeding about a mile and a half off the coast of White Rock, B.C. -- just across the U.S.-Canada border from Blaine, Washington. White Rock Sea Tours Aggregated by Jim Donaldson

