Finally, here's a way you can actually afford to purchase some property in Bellingham

Caught flipping off a biker running through a stop sign. Go directly to Whatcom County Jail. Do not pass GO. Do not collect a Mallard Ice Cream cone or $200.
Could you get much more Bellingham than that?
The Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce hopes to, as it announced in a Thursday press release that it has partnered with game vendor Late for the Sky Production Company to create the City of Subdued Excitement's own Bellingham-themed Monopoly game.
In August, Whatcom County Haggen's grocery stories, Woods Coffee shops, Village Books and the Western Washington University campus bookstore will begin selling Bellinghamopoly.
Try saying that three times fast — or just once. How about Bellopoly? Bhamopoly? Meh, we'll keep working on that.
And the Chamber is still working on the final game pieces, which will be inspired by icons of the Bellingham community. Five pieces are already decided: a Woods Coffee cup, a book from Village Books, a Viking helmet from WWU, a Haggen shopping cart and a Mount Baker Theatre statue.
The community will be asked in a social media poll to pick the final game piece from four options: a ski, a bike, a backpack and an anchor. No, protest signs are not an option and, sorry, neither is the Acid Ball.
Vote for your favorite on the Chamber's Facebook page or Instagram account with the hash tag #bellinghamopoly.
Board spaces will be sponsored by iconic member businesses, events and parks.
“We planned the game board intentionally to focus on places and events that people would recognize," said Shelli Jones, marketing coordinator for the chamber of commerce. "We want it to be attractive to locals, tourists, students and former students who live elsewhere. That forced us to make strategic decisions about who could be on the game board."
No word, yet, on what it will cost to build houses on property you own or if you're allowed to add an ADU, but it's a good bet you really will feel like the Monopoly man with your empty pockets turned inside out when you receive your property tax bill.
The community cards — traditionally called "Chance" cards — will feature local non-profits, according to the release, and the customizable cards will include logos and verbiage that is so Bellingham. For example:
"You adopted a pet from the Whatcom Humane Society! Move ahead to the park and take a walk! If you pass start, collect $200." Just please be sure to clean up after Rover does his business!
The idea for the game, according to the release, came from Bellingham City Councilwoman Pinky Vargas, who was inspired by the 2017 Lyndenopoly game. For the record, the game pieces for that game include a windmill, a Woods coffee cup, a strawberry, a wooden shoe, a cow and a tractor — surprisingly, no basketball.
"The chamber staff was enthusiastic about the idea, and we started working on it seven months ago," Jones said in the release. "We were encouraged to learn that the games are made in the USA and are earth-friendly.”
Proceeds from Bellinghamopoly sales will benefit the chamber.
