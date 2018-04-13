Police were looking for drivers on their cell phones. So how many got $136 tickets?

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Ferndale High School students act out tragedy to keep it from happening for real Pause That time he set a world record blowing up balloons with his nose WWU rallies to replace books damaged by vandals with swastikas, anti-Semitic symbols Bear enjoys his suet lunch in a backyard tree Is it prime time for tulips? Bellingham police officer enters plea in Whatcom County Superior Court Get a rare look inside the Lummi Island 'creative retreat' for artists Tons of aluminum lie beneath the surface of this water-filled ditch in Ferndale Here's how rain gardens work in Bellingham Guide Meridian closed after traffic accident Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Members of the Boise Police Department traffic enforcement unit will be participating in the Distracted and Aggressive Driving Enforcement Campaign over the next month. Boise Police Department's Cpl. Wills offers advice on how to stay safe on the road and prevent distracted driving accidents. Courtesy of Boise Police Department

Members of the Boise Police Department traffic enforcement unit will be participating in the Distracted and Aggressive Driving Enforcement Campaign over the next month. Boise Police Department's Cpl. Wills offers advice on how to stay safe on the road and prevent distracted driving accidents. Courtesy of Boise Police Department