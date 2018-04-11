Whatcom is suing these drug makers, saying they should help bear the cost of the opioid crisis

SHARE COPY LINK Some people might think prescription opioids are safer than alcohol or illegal drugs, but the truth is they carry serious risks and side effects. Talk with your doctor about your concerns and make informed decisions about pain management together. McClatchy CDC

