The aluminum ingots didn't spill, but this did following semi rollover in Ferndale

A semi-truck with a trailer rolled into a ditch filled with water Tuesday morning outside of Ferndale.
No one was hurt in the crash at Hovander and West Smith roads that was reported at 9:30 a.m., according to Ben Boyko, division chief for Whatcom County Fire District 7.
Abut 80 to 100 gallons of diesel spilled from the semi-truck's fuel tanks into the water and next to wetlands, Washington State Department of Ecology spokesman Ty Keltner said.
The semi-truck was carrying aluminum ingots, which didn't spill out.
The rollover occurred where West Smith turns into Hovander, Boyko said.
Crews were able to get the truck upright and out of the ditch.
Washington State Patrol and Whatcom County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.
