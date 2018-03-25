Swans are making their spring migration. Here's why you should keep an eye on them

SHARE COPY LINK With trumpeter and tundra swans making their spring migration through Whatcom County, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking people to report dead, sick, or injured birds to help assess the impact of lead poisoning. Jim Donaldson

With trumpeter and tundra swans making their spring migration through Whatcom County, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking people to report dead, sick, or injured birds to help assess the impact of lead poisoning. Jim Donaldson