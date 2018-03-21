A string of three railroad cars derailed off an industrial track early Wednesday on the Ferndale Alcoa Intalco Works property, according to BNSF Railway director of public affairs Gus Melonas.
"The most important thing is nobody was injured and no product was released," Melonas said.
BNSF was pulling the string of cars at 3 mph on the customer's track at about 3 a.m. when the incident occurred, Melonas said, resulting in two cars ending up on their sides and the third leaning. By 8:30 a.m., crews were in place to pick up the cars, and Melonas said that process continued Wednesday afternoon.
The derailment, which did damage the track, occurred approximately eight miles off the main line, and Melonas said it did not impact the average of 15 trains that travel through Whatcom County daily.
"We're still investigating the cause," Melonas said. "We've ruled out train handling, speed and mechanical failure."
